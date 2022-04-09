Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Neogen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $31.35 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

