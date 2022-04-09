Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $11.56 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $506,410.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $214.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.08 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

