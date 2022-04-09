AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in AudioCodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

