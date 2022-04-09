Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 117.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.