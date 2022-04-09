Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

