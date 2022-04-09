Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

