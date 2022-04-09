Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $49.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
