Head-To-Head Review: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 6 6 0 2.38 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $179.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 24.48 $733.70 million $3.85 43.21 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -39.67

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 56.44% 11.57% 11.26% Rare Element Resources N/A -86.85% -66.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Rare Element Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.