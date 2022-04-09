StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TANH opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Tantech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.