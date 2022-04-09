STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

