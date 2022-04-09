SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunPower remains one of the most forward-integrated solar companies with leading market share and strong backlog. The recent extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) should benefit the company. The company continues to witness strong growth in residential and commercial markets. It expects that its new homes growth rate will exceed 40% over the next few years while its residential customer volume is expected grow by more than 35% in 2022 over 2021. SunPower appears to be well poised to capitalize on the favorable market trends in the battery storage market. However, the extension of the Trump-era tariffs on the import of solar energy equipment from China by the Biden administration poses risk for the company and may significantly reduce its competitive advantage. SunPower shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Bank of America raised shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

