SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

SOFI opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 over the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $185,092,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

