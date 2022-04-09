U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

USEG opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

