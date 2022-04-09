Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $3,674,946.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW opened at $515.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average is $607.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

