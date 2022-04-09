Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $21,805,306.25 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54.

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.66 million, a PE ratio of -176.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

