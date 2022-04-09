REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

