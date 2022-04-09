SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $301.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average is $295.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

