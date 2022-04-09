Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

