Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

