Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $3,043,550.70 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SO stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

