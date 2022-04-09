Barclays Cuts Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target to GBX 135

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTBXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

