Morgan Stanley Trims Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Target Price to €120.00

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($129.67) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

