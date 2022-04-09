Morgan Stanley Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €22.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €22.60 ($24.84) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

