Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SUGBY opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Suruga Bank has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

