Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SUGBY opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Suruga Bank has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.
Suruga Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
