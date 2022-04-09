Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) PT Lowered to SEK 105 at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

