National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 207 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $194.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.