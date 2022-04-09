National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 207 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BURL opened at $194.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.