National Bank of Canada FI Takes $62,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after buying an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after buying an additional 99,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,695,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $127,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $103.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.