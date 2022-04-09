631 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.