Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Timken traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $56.29, with a volume of 487185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.
TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.
In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64.
Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.
Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)
The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.
