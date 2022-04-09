Contrasting Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 10.98 $5.28 million $0.15 1,452.96 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.57 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -16.94

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Penumbra and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 5 0 2.83 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $286.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.31%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 0.71% 3.57% 2.67% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.85% -18.46% -10.18%

Summary

Penumbra beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, eczema, and other skin disorders. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

