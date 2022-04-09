National Bank of Canada FI Invests $67,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,506 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

