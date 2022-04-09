National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 8,474 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

