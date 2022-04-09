AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

