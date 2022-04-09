Strs Ohio Takes $83,000 Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000.

HRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.43 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

