Reviewing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 10x Genomics and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 2 2 0 2.50 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $140.80, suggesting a potential upside of 96.92%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -11.87% -7.38% -5.91% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $490.49 million 16.45 -$58.22 million ($0.52) -137.50 SeqLL $210,000.00 67.35 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeqLL beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

