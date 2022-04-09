Strs Ohio Has $58,000 Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

