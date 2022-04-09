Head-To-Head Contrast: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) vs. Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Zosano Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 25.09 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Zosano Pharma $790,000.00 31.30 -$29.92 million ($0.27) -0.54

Lexaria Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zosano Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Zosano Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -1,237.66% -59.83% -58.29% Zosano Pharma -3,812.10% -80.12% -54.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Zosano Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Zosano Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zosano Pharma has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,269.86%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

