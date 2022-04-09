Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $262,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

