Strs Ohio Sells 56,834 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,834 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

