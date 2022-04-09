Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 932 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,060,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRI opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

