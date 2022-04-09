The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTL has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis started coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

