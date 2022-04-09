Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $45,000 in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

