Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

