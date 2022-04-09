Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $274,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.