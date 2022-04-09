Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.69. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.