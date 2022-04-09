Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.36. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 217,494 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,174,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

