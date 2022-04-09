Wolfe Research Downgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Underperform

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Shares of LAZ opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.
About Lazard (Get Rating)
Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.
