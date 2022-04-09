Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.
Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.