Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,711,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

