Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

