Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.