Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 260.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,198 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of BE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.