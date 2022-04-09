Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $130.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

